What do you do if you have a political fundraiser set for Halloween night? Why, hire Tim Curry to host a livestream of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, of course. The Wisconsin Democrats managed to score a sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania for a Rocky Horror Show Livestream, a musical event set to feature appearances from original cast members of the 1975 cult classic and many more special guest stars.

Curry will be hosting a Rocky Horror Picture Show livestream fundraiser on Saturday night to benefit the Wisconsin Democratic, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but he probably won’t be squeezing into Frank N. Furter’s signature lingerie. He’ll just be hosting a musical extravaganza featuring original Rocky Horror cast members Barry Bostwick and Nell Campbell, who played Brad Majors and Columbia respectively, as well several other performers who will put on performances and musical numbers to raise money for the party.

Curry will host the Rocky Horror Picture Show livestream described as a “musical event,” which goes live at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 31. You must donate to view the livestream, but there is no minimum amount required. Guest stars include Wilmer Valderrama, Lance Bass, Rosario Dawson, Jason George, Seth Green, Jason Alexander, Taylor Schilling, and David Arquette, with musical performances provided by the Dresden Dolls, Miss Peppermint, Eiza González, Josh Gad, Ben Barnes, Jenna Ushkowitz, Rachel Bloom, Karen Olivo, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Madison Uphoff, Kalen Chase, and Rumer Willis.

Donations will be raised for the Wisconsin Democrats to go toward a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris victory at the upcoming November presidential election, per party chair Ben Wikler.

“Rocky Horror has been changing lives for decades, and now, with this reunion on Halloween Night to supercharge Wisconsin Democrats in the final stretch, it’s going to change the world again,” said Wikler. “In the final sprint of this election, we don’t need a time warp.”

Curry has not made many public appearances since suffering a stroke in 2012 at the age of 66. Instead, he’s turned his focus to voice acting in animation and video games, and in 2016, appeared in Fox’s live televised version of Rocky Horror, which starred Laverne Cox as the doctor with a penchant for fishnets, as the Criminologist, the narrator from the film. Curry has also made appearances related to Rocky Horror, attending the premiere of The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again in West Hollywood in 2016 and GalaxyCon Raleigh in North Carolina in 2019.