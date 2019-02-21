Hollywood can’t get enough of musical biopics, but Rocketman is attempting to set itself apart from all the others. The Elton John biopic is shooting for the stars by presenting itself as a “musical fantasy” film rather than a straightforward biographical drama. This means more trippy imagery and fantasy sequences galore in the latest Rocketman trailer.

Rocketman Trailer

Paramount Pictures has dropped the official Rocketman trailer, which stars Taron Egerton — who is actually singing, thank you very much — as the music legend Elton John. Like the teaser trailer, this Rocketman trailer is replete with surreal sequences and glamorous costumes, living up to Egerton’s previous promise that this isn’t your typical musical biopic. “We are making a movie called Rocketman about Elton John’s formative years,” Egerton said. “Everyone thinks it’s a biopic. It isn’t. It’s a fantasy musical so it’s actually his songs used to express important beats in his life at emotional moments. He’s not the only character that sings. It’s going to be fun.”

Director Dexter Fletcher agrees, adding, “It’s a musical fantasy, not a biopic. We have Elton’s songs and Elton’s life story, or a part of it. And it is a fantasy version of real life. It is a true fantasy. So I am looking to create something that will entertain and inform and amaze and do many, many things.”

Egerton is joined by Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard in the “epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years.”

Rocketman takes off in theaters on May 31, 2019.