Touch down has brought us round again to find some new Rocketman images, showing star Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service) in character as Elton John. Egerton certainly looks the part, and hopefully this will make everyone forget about that Robin Hood movie that bombed last year. See the latest Rocketman images below as you wait a long long time (or at least 4 months) for the movie’s release.

You want Rocketman images? We’ve got ’em!

Here’s Taron Egerton as Elton John, playing the piano and wearing some big headphones. Wild!

Here’s Egerton playing piano on stage during his 1975 Dodger Stadium concert. This image looks highly stylized, and almost cartoonish – and I like that. It would fit with the style the movie is apparently going for (more on that later).

Finally, here’s Egerton in black and white, giving you kind of a creepy glare. Rocketman!

Bohemian Rhapsody was a surprise hit in 2018, and that film shares a director with Rocketman – Dexter Fletcher, who had to be brought in to finish Rhapsody after hired director Bryan Singer reportedly stopped showing up on set. The Rocketman producers are no doubt looking at the Bohemian Rhapsody box office returns with giant cartoon dollar signs in their eyes. But here’s the thing: Rocketman is apparently a much different type of musician biopic. Bohemian Rhapsody followed a rather generic, by-the-numbers formula to tell its story. Rocketman, however, is being treated as an “epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years.”

As Egerton previously said:

“We are making a movie called Rocketman about Elton John’s formative years. Everyone thinks it’s a biopic. It isn’t. It’s a fantasy musical so it’s actually his songs used to express important beats in his life at emotional moments. He’s not the only character that sings. It’s going to be fun.”

And Fletcher added:

“It’s a musical fantasy, not a biopic…We have Elton’s songs and Elton’s life story, or a part of it. And it is a fantasy version of real life. It is a true fantasy. So I am looking to create something that will entertain and inform and amaze and do many, many things. It is just literally at the beginning now.”

This sounds a hell of a lot more interesting than Bohemian Rhapsody, so I’m very interested to see how this all turns out. Anytime a movie subverts a standard formula to try something new, it has my attention.

Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones and Bryce Dallas Howard, opens on May 31, 2019.