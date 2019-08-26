Rocketman, the fantasy musical biopic inspired by the life of Elton John, arrives on Blu-ray this week. And it’s pretty damn good! Rather than take a conventional biopic approach, Rocketman tackles Elton John‘s life and career through the style of a traditional musical, complete with fantastical music numbers. In honor of the Rocketman Blu-ray release, we’re giving away a prize pack that includes the 4K Blu-ray release, and more. Details below.

See all the stuff in that pic above? That can all be yours, except for the confetti – we’re not shipping that, sorry. Since Rocketman comes to Blu-ray this week, we’re giving away the above prize pack that includes a karaoke mic, a jacket, a tote bag, some stylish shades, and of course, the movie itself – on 4K Blu-ray, no less. How can you win? Simple. To enter to win, fire off an email HERE with the subject line ROCKETMAN CONTEST. A winner will be picked at random. U.S. residents only (sorry)! That’s it!

Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, and Bryce Dallas Howard, is described as “An epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years.” The Blu-ray release, which arrives on August 27, comes packed with the following features.