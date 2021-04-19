The entire history of cinema has been leading to this moment. A Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie is on the way, and it will star Vin Diesel, because of course it will. The film is inspired by the classic toy fighting game from Mattel in which two clunky plastic robots punch each other’s heads off. Diesel will produce and star in the film, and he seems to think the property has “world-building, franchise making” potential – and who are we to argue?

Variety is reporting that Vin Diesel will produce and star in a Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie, based on the game of the same name. The game was first released by the Marx toy company in 1964 and is now owned by Mattel. The premise is simple: two robot fighters stand in the center of a boxing ring, and players use controls to make them punch each other. That’s it, really! The loser is whichever robot gets its head knocked off. You could argue that we already have a Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie in the form of the Hugh Jackman flick Real Steel, which was also about dueling robots. But this will be an official, name-brand Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie.

Here’s a classic commercial from the ’70s for the toy. Feel free to picture this commercial stretched into a feature film starring Vin Diesel.

And if Diesel and company get their wish, it’ll be the first film in a franchise. “To take the classic Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em game, with Mattel as my partner, and align it with the kind of world-building, franchise-making success we have had with Universal, is truly exciting,” said Diesel. The main Fast and Furious franchise is almost at its end, so it makes sense that Diesel would want a new franchise to jump into. Diesel will team with Mattel Films and Universal for the project, and will produce with his One Race Films banner along with Samantha Vincent.

“We are proud to bring this iconic piece of Mattel IP to life on the big screen with our tremendously talented partners Vin Diesel, One Race Films and Universal,” added Robbie Brenner, EP of Mattel Films.”Our rich library of franchises continues to yield compelling stories and we look forward to creating what is sure to be a thrilling action-adventure for the whole family to enjoy with Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.”

So just how will this movie unfold? Is Diesel playing one of the robots? Or is he a guy who controls one of the robot fighters? I guess we’ll have to wait and see. Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots joins a growing list of upcoming Mattel-based films. There’s a Barbie movie with Margot Robbie; an Uno film starring Lil Yachty; and a Barney adaptation starring Daniel Kaluuya, and I swear to god, I’m not making any of this up.