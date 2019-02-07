Robin Lord Taylor was on a Television Critics Association panel for the final season of Gotham. After the panel, he spoke with reporters further and /Film asked him about his role in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. IMDB calls his character The Administrator and Taylor confirmed it was a small part.

“In the hiatus, between season four and season five, I had one day on John Wick, just their very first day of principal photography,” Taylor said.

The Administrator sounds like someone who could be an administrator in the Continental hotel. Taylor wouldn’t specify.

“I don’t want to say too much but it’s definitely an important person in that world,” he said.

The creators of John Wick are also developing a TV series for Starz called The Continental. I, for one, will be scouring the supporting cast of John Wick 3 to see which characters might become stars of the series. Taylor is certainly up for it.

“That would be amazing,” he said. “It’s so funny too because in that universe, as I’m sure you know, every minor character means something. Everyone is very connected in that world so yeah, the guy I’m playing, who knows?”

After playing Oswald Cobblepot, AKA The Penguin, for five years on Gotham, Taylor is eager for audiences to see him in a new light. He used his part in John Wick 3 to showcase a different look.

“I took the character in a physical dimension that was different for me so I’m very excited for people to see it,” Taylor said. “It’s very iconic.”

What he didn’t get to do is have a gunfight with Keanu Reeves.

“I get no guns in John Wick,” Taylor said. “Again, it’s a very, very small episode and I was actually freaked out about telling people about it. Oftentimes with big movies like that, you can end up on the floor in the editing bay. From what I hear, I’m still in it.”

Here’s the official synopsis for John Wick: Chapter 3:

“John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum opens on May 17, 2019.