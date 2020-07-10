When Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopens at Walt Disney World in Florida on July 15, the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance virtual queue will work a little bit differently than frequent guests are used to.

According to the official Disney Parks Blog, the queue system for the popular Star Wars ride is being overhauled for the park’s reopening. Previously, guests needed to be inside the park before it opened, and when the rope was dropped to officially let folks in, they could go on their phone and enter a real-time lottery for a spot in the virtual queue. It was all-but-impossible to get on the ride unless you were physically there first thing in the morning. But in the era of COVID-19, Disney doesn’t want tons of people gathering there early just to have a shot at getting on this ride – so they’ve revamped the system.

Starting on July 15, guests can enter the lottery on the My Disney Experience app will (“as availability allows”) be able to request to join the virtual queue at multiple times throughout the day: 10 A.M., 1 P.M., or 4 P.M. Here’s how Disney advises that guests take advantage of the new system.

First, make sure you have the My Disney Experience app. Once you enter the park, log in to your account at one of the distribution times (10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 4 p.m.).

Once you have logged in, select “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Virtual Queue” on the home screen. You will be able to view the current status and next steps for joining the virtual queue.

The app will indicate when there is no availability for a specific distribution time. Some guests may join backup groups.

As long as your My Disney Experience account is linked to park tickets for you and the others in your group, you can enroll everyone in the virtual queue at the same time. In order to give as many guests as possible the opportunity to join the Resistance, each guest can enter the virtual queue no more than once per day.

Make sure push notifications are turned on for My Disney Experience so you will be alerted if your group is called to return. You’ll have up to an hour from the time of the alert to go to the entrance of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Please note that joining the virtual queue does not guarantee the ability to experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park and Animal Kingdom Theme Parks reopen tomorrow, and EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopen on July 15, 2020.