Heads up: you can listen to John Williams‘ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker score right now. Williams’ final Star Wars soundtrack is currently streaming on the Disney awards site. There’s a good chance Disney didn’t want this to get out to the general public this soon, so you might want to hurry up and listen to it before Bob Iger shows up at your house and demands you stop.

You can hear The Rise of Skywalker score streaming here. As I mentioned above, there’s a good chance Disney might take this down, so don’t be surprised if the link stops working. The site doesn’t give away any track titles, so you don’t have to worry about spoilers. But take heed: the track titles are out there, and you might want to avoid looking for them.

Williams apparently wrote 135 minutes’ worth of music for The Rise of Skywalker, and all you need do is listen to a few seconds of the music at that link to hear that he hasn’t lost his touch. Williams remains the gold standard for movie scores, and the fact that this is his final Star Wars soundtrack is bound to elicit some deep emotions in fans.

In a previous interview, Williams said that the score will mark the end of a “thematic flow”:

“And it’ll probably be the end of a sort of thematic flow, which started on the first movie and ended now. What’s wild for me as a composer of Star Wars is this has never happened – it’s my good fortune, the good fortune in the sense that I did the music for the first film. It was this, that, and the other theme. In the second film, I had this, that, and the other theme and two more themes. And so the glossary of things has expanded over all these years. We couldn’t play it all in one night. There’s too much of it.”

John Williams’ brother Don Williams, who is also a composer, also offered some insight into the score, stating:

“Every theme that you ever heard is going to be compiled into this last effort. Every one. Leia, Yoda, The Phantom, Darth, all of it’s gonna be in there. And in his usual style, he hides them. You gotta go look for them. You’ll find them, but you gotta go look for them.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20.