We’re expecting to learn some new information about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker during tomorrow’s Disney movies panel at the D23 Expo, but Lucasfilm surprised attendees by unveiling a quick glimpse of new footage today. Here’s a breakdown of what was shown.

The Rise of Skywalker New Footage Description

During an introductory montage video preceding this morning’s Disney Legends Ceremony, fans got a super quick look at The Rise of Skywalker new footage. The new footage began with Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) repelling down from a ship in a bustling space dock, and then turning around dramatically as if someone called his name from off screen.

There’s a shot of Rey (Daisy Ridley) standing in the desert (it appears to be the same location we see her in the trailer), while a vest-wearing Finn (John Boyega) stands up into frame; he’s in a building or spaceship with light pouring through a row of windows behind him. “It’s too dangerous,” Rey says in voiceover. Then the footage cuts to Rey and Finn standing face to face in an outdoor locale, and she tells him, “I have to go alone.” Where is she heading? We aren’t sure, but after Finn spent the whole last movie desperately trying to find Rey, I imagine he isn’t going to take that news lightly.

Then there’s a sequence that earned the biggest cheers from the crowd: a low shot of an unmasked Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) standing in a sanitized-looking white room, staring down at a mysterious receptacle. As the camera cuts to an angle looking down over his shoulder at the receptacle, it slides open to reveal Darth Vader’s helmet, with a foggy/dry ice vapor swirling around it. There’s one flash of a shot we’ve seen before – the one in the header image of this article, with the group looking at the wreckage of the Death Star – and then there’s one final new shot: Chewy and Rey are seated in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, with Poe and Finn in the background.

Again, I suspect we’ll see even more (and maybe even a new full trailer) tomorrow, so stay tuned.