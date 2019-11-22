Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now less than a month away, and that means the marketing campaign is kicking into high gear. A new batch of The Rise of Skywalker Empire Magazine covers have just arrived, showing off Resistance heroes and The First Order baddies galore. Take a closer look at all of them, including the mysterious Knights of Ren, below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Empire Magazine Covers

Empire Magazine editor-in-chief Terri White shared the new covers on Twitter:

Here are each of them in their full glory. BB-8 and D-O are up front at the feet of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), and new character Jannah (Naomie Ackie), while Finn (John Boyega) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suatomo) hold it down in the back.

Then there’s Poe (Oscar Isaac) and R2-D2 posing in front of General Leia (the late Carrie Fisher) and returning veterans Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels).

And finally, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) stands tall as the leader of the Knights of Ren, who are evidently playing a significant role in this final entry in the Skywalker saga.

Be sure to head over to Empire’s website to see even more options for subscribers.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker blasts into theaters on December 20, 2019.