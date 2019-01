“As an actor, I’ve always been drawn toward material that is more ‘fantastic’ in nature, so I was eager and excited to partner with Travel Channel and Ripley’s Believe It or Not! on this new show,” Campbell said in a statement. “And because amazing things happen all around the world, we should have no shortage ofstories to share with a fresh new audience.” The Believe It Or Not reboot will feature “10 all-new, one-hour episodes that will showcase the most astonishing, real and one-of-a-kind stories. Currently in production, the series will be shot on location at the famed Ripley Warehouse in Orlando, Fl, and will incorporate incredible stories from all parts of the globe — from Brazil to Baltimore.” The new Believe It Or Not is one of several shows based around the premise. The very first began in 1949, with Ripley himself as host. Another series launched in the 1980s, with Jack Palance hosting. Dean Cain hosted yet another version in the early 2000s.Having Campbell host is a fun idea, and I’m curious to see what the Travel Channel does with the show – provided they strike the right tone. It would very easy for a show of this nature to slip into mockery, or even cruelty, towards its subjects. If the new Believe It Or Not can avoid that, we’d all be better off. For what it’s worth, Travel Channel appears to be approaching the show in the right way. Regarding the new show, Jane Latman, general manager of Travel Channel, said: “This entirely new version of Ripley’s is a fresh contemporary approach to the odd and unusual and will be jam-packed with larger-than-life characters, cool facts, history and science.”

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not will premiere summer 2019.

