In 1918, Robert Ripley started a newspaper panel, first called Champs and Chumps, and later Believe It Or Not, that highlighted strange occurrences and unique individuals that often defied belief. The brand expanded to include radio, television, comic books, a chain of museums, and a book series, and remains well-known to this day. Now the Travel Channel is bringing a new Believe It or Not TV series to the airwaves, with Bruce Campbell as the host.

Campbell is something of a B-movie legend, having made a name for himself in the Evil Dead franchise, while also branching out into other genre pictures and TV shows as well. He tends to gravitate towards strange, even hokey movies, so landing him to host Believe It Or Not makes sense.