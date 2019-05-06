Stranger Things is a huge hit for Netflix, so it makes sense that they’d want to try to recreate that success elsewhere. Enter Rim of the World, a new sci-fi movie that looks a lot like Stranger Things. Kids on bikes? Check. Some sort of paranormal event? Check. The aforementioned kids banding together to save the day while putting their lives together? Check. It’s all here. Also here: Charlie’s Angels director McG! Watch the Rim of the World trailer below.

Rim of the World Trailer

Netflix has been accused of creating original projects based on an algorithm, and that certainly seems like the case here. The streaming service appears to be capitalizing on their Stranger Things success with Rim of the World, a new sci-fi adventure from McG. To be fair, though, Stranger Things didn’t invent this type of story. In fact, Stranger Things is a pastiche in its own right – a nostalgia trip back to the glory days of Amblin Entertainment and early Stephen King adaptations. So we can’t give Stranger Things the full credit for this type of adventure. Still, it’s clear that Netflix is hoping for to draw in the same type of audience here. And who can blame them?

Here’s the Rim of the World synopsis:

Summer camp at Rim of the World has barely begun when four misfit teenagers — Alex, ZhenZhen, Dariush, and Gabriel — find they’ve got bigger problems to face than learning how to canoe and climb ropes when aliens suddenly invade the planet. Alone in a campground once teeming with people, the kids are unexpectedly entrusted with a key that carries the secret to stopping the invasion. Without any adults or electronics to help guide the way, it’s clear what they must do: band together, conquer their fears, and save the world. An epic action-adventure directed by McG (Charlie’s Angels).

Derivativeness aside, this looks like it could be fun. I’m not what you’d call a McG fan, but the footage here comes across as fairly entertaining. Feel free to put that on the poster, Netflix! Rim of the World stars Jack Gore, Miya Cech, Benjamin Flores Jr., Alessio Scalzotto, and Andrew Bachelor, and hits Netflix on May 24.