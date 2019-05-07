Richard Madden is the next in line to join the cast of Marvel’s The Eternals, the cosmic comic book film set to be directed by Chloe Zhao (The Rider). Madden is currently in talks to join The Eternals cast, which currently includes Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani.

The Wrap initially broke the news that Richard Madden is in talks to star opposite Jolie and Nanjiani in Marvel’s The Eternals, though they weren’t sure who Madden would be playing. But according to Variety, Madden is in talks to play the character Ikaris, a male Eternal born over 20,000 years ago in the Eternal city of Polaria whose life force has been augmented by cosmic energy. He has the ability to exert total mental control over his physical form and bodily processes, even when he is asleep or unconscious, which makes him virtually immortal.

Madden’s chiseled good looks and noble brow certainly lend to playing a god-like figure (who yes, is connected to the Greek myth of Icarus and Daedalus), but he’s more than just a pretty face. While he first made an impression in Game of Thrones, he recently proved his acting chops in the BBC thriller series Bodyguard, where he won acclaim for his emotionally turmoiled portrayal of a, well, bodyguard. He’s starred in other big budget films before that made use of his classically handsome looks — literally playing Prince Charming in 2015’s Cinderella — but with a high-concept, cosmic role like a god-like immortal being, he’ll have to bring a degree of humanity and nuance to the role. And it seems like Madden will soon be able to show that he can do just that.

Based on the characters created by the legendary Jack Kirby in 1976, The Eternals follows “super-powered and near-immortal beings known as Eternals and a more monstrous off-shoot known as the Deviants that were created by the cosmic beings called Celestials.” According to The Wrap, the film will focus on the female Eternal known as Sersi, an outgoing Eternal “not afraid to move amongst humankind” who Jolie is in talks to play.

Zhao, who helmed the acclaimed indie film The Rider, is set to direct The Eternals, with a script from Matthew and Ryan Firpo. No release date has yet been set for The Eternals yet, but after Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters, we expect Marvel Studios to make an announcement about the future of its film lineup.