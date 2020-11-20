Rian Johnson has been a real trooper on Twitter for the past three years. Despite the exorbitant amount of hate that his 2017 film Star Wars: The Last Jedi has received from certain circles, Johnson has taken it like a champ, spreading humor and goodwill with his followers, and mostly ignoring the trolls that pile into his replies. But even Johnson needs some support every now and then, and a viral video of a Last Jedi fan getting the film’s greatness on the record with the Sioux Falls, South Dakota city council, provided the filmmaker with just that.

“Presidential elections are important, but we’re all becoming aware that for real progress to happen it’s so important to engage and get involved at the local level,” Johnson tweeted facetiously, in a retweet of a video of a Sioux Falls City Council meeting. Now in most other circumstances, Johnson, who is very vocal about politics on Twitter, probably would have sincerely meant the sentiment. But the video was actually of a Star Wars: The Last Jedi fan, whom we only know as “Kyle,” expressing his support for the film and ensuring that “it to be on the city record that The Last Jedi is the best Star Wars movie.”

Presidential elections are important, but we’re all becoming aware that for real progress to happen it’s so important to engage and get involved at the local level. https://t.co/0ijbVffgo4 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) November 19, 2020

Johnson was probably very flattered, but the most pleasant surprise to come out of this very short 8-second video is that one of the councilmembers agreed with Kyle’s claim, quickly responding, “I agree. Thanks, Kyle.”

This is such a nice breath of fresh air amid all the hate that (the actually great) Star Wars: The Last Jedi somehow still receives, three years after it hit theaters. Though Kyle may have inadvertently restarted the vitriolic discourse once again with this sweet, well-intentioned stunt. The Sioux Falls city council may want to prepare for some angry emails.