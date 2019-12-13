Knives Out is out in theaters now, and it’s a blast. It’s a delightful murder mystery that takes place in the modern day, yet is loaded with references to its predecessors (particularly the works of Agatha Christie). It manages to convey an infectious love for its genre while still being a substantial entry into that genre, and that’s a rare treasure in this day and age.

The mastermind of the film is writer/director Rian Johnson, who has managed to continuously reinvent his career with every film he puts out. Despite going from low budget mysteries to big budget sci-fi, Johnson’s films all manage to retain his love of wit and surprise.

I was grateful that Rian decided to stop by the Slashfilmcast this week to chat with me and Jeff Cannata about how the film came together in the months following The Last Jedi, and how Rian put his own spin on the murder mystery film. Warning: There will be banjo.



Rian Johnson Knives Out Interview