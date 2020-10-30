Real-life father and daughter Ethan Hawke and Maya Hawke will star together in Revolver, a comedy about a young woman trying to get very close to the Beatles after a plane carrying the Fab Four unexpectedly lands in her hometown of Anchorage, Alaska. WALL-E and Finding Nemo/Finding Dory director Andrew Stanton is set to helm the film from a script by Stranger Things writer Kate Trefry.

Per Variety, Ethan Hawke and Maya Hawke will star together in Revolver, which has quite the premise:

Set in 1966, Maya Hawke will play Jane, a teen resident of Anchorage, Alaska. When the impossible happens — a flight to Japan carrying The Beatles is forced to make an unexpected stop — all hell breaks loose as the unsuspecting residents are consumed by Beatlemania. Jane devises a plan to lose her virginity to George Harrison, discovering that adventure (and romance) are actually a little closer to home than she thought.

This sounds similar to Robert Zemeckis’ 1978 comedy I Wanna Hold Your Hand, and that’s fine. I do wonder if Revolver will take the same approach as that film and keep the Beatles mostly off-screen, or if they’re going to go all-out and cast actors to play the band. If they’re going with the later approach I suggest they use the cast that played the Beatles in Walk Hard, because you have to admit that would be very funny.

Andrew Stanton, who played a part in writing or directing several Pixar titles including Toy Story, Ratatouille, WALL-E, Finding Nemo, and Finding Dory, as well as directing the underrated John Carter, will helm Revolver, with a script by Kate Trefry. Trefry’s credits include Stranger Things and the upcoming film adaptations of R.L. Stine’s Fear Street. Ross Jacobson and Jen Dana will produce through their 3311 productions label.

Maya Hawke seemed to become an overnight sensation after joining the cast of Stranger Things, and the idea of her starring alongside her father is pretty neat. This won’t be the first time the pair worked together, though. Father and daughter also appear in the new Showtime series The Good Lord Bird. Maya Hawke will next be seen in Gia Coppola’s Mainstream, and she’ll be returning for the next season of Stranger Things as well. In addition to The Good Lord Bird, Ethan Hawke was recently in the excellent, unconventional biopic Tesla, and is currently filming Robert Eggers’ Viking revenge drama The Northman.