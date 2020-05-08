Mike Flanagan already had a hand in two different, but excellent, Stephen King movies, and now he’s going for a hat trick. The Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep director is signed on to write and possibly direct Revival, based on King’s novel of the same name. Flanagan will once again work with longtime producer Trevor Macy, with the project set-up at Warner Bros.

THR has the scoop on the Revival movie, which will have Doctor Sleep team Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy tackling Stephen King work again. Flanagan is writing the script with an option to direct while Macy will produce via their Intrepid Pictures, with Warner Bros. distributing. I have to say I’m glad that Warners is still down for Flanagan to work in the world of King, even after Doctor Sleep underperformed at the box office.

Revival is one of King’s later books – it was published in 2014. And as far as the horror author’s 21st-century work goes, it’s definitely one of the best of the bunch. The story is inspired in part by Frankenstein, but it’s meant to be a version of Frankenstein as seen through the eyes of an outsider looking in. Here’s the synopsis:

The new minister came to Harlow, Maine, when Jamie Morton was a boy doing battle with his toy army men on the front lawn. The young Reverend Charles Jacobs and his beautiful wife brought new life to the local church and captivated their congregation. But with Jamie, he shares a secret obsession—a draw so powerful, it would have profound consequences five decades after the shattering tragedy that turned the preacher against God, and long after his final, scathing sermon. Now Jamie, a nomadic rock guitarist hooked on heroin, meets Charles Jacobs again. And when their bond becomes a pact beyond even the Devil’s devising, Jamie discovers that the word revival has many meanings…

A large chunk of Revival is actually more of a drama than a horror film, as it follows Jamie Morton from boyhood to adulthood, and focuses on his various personal tragedies and demons. However, the third act of the book kicks into full-blown horror territory, and goes to some extremely disturbing places. I’m a huge King fan, and I don’t rattle easily, but I’ll admit the final section of Revival gave me the creeps.

I’ve been a fan of Flanagan’s for years, and while Doctor Sleep wasn’t a smash hit, I thought it was a damn fine adaptation of King’s book. A potential film version of Revival has been knocking around for a few years, with Josh Boone – who is making a remake of King’s The Stand for CBS All Access – attached to make the film. No offense to Boone, but I’m much happier this project is now in Flanagan’s hands.