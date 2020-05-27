Josh Gad‘s web show Reunited Apart has been attempting to keep everyone’s mind off of these unprecedented times by reuniting pop-culture figures from some beloved movies. The series started with The Goonies and continued with Back to the Future and Splash. Gad is keeping things going with a Lord of the Rings reunion, which promises to bring together Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, and more of the cast of the hit trilogy.

Reunited Apart Lord of the Rings Trailer

Josh Gad is getting the Fellowship back together for a new episode of Reunited Apart. The cast of the hit trilogy will be Zooming in to chat with Gad, and in a Tweet (which you can see below), the host confirms appearances by Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, and Orlando Bloom. Plus, the trailer above features Sean Astin, so we know he’s back as well. Beyond that, though, Gad teases “many surprises.”

What could those surprises entail? Will Peter Jackson pop in? Andy Serkis? Will Gad stream the entirety of the terrible Hobbit trilogy to remind us all it exists? Anything is possible, except actual physical interaction, that is. It’s clear that Gad wanted to keep a lot of the surprises secret (thus is the nature of a surprise, folks), but it looks like the cat is out of the bag via the screenshot below, which hints at pretty much everyone from the cast jumping in on the call.

Here I’ll confess that I haven’t been paying much attention to these episodes, primarily because they’ve yet to focus on a movie I’m particularly excited about. But I love the Lord of the Rings trilogy, so I might have to check this episode out when it drops on Sunday, May 31.

Adapted from J. R. R. Tolkien’s books, The Lord of the Rings film trilogy kicked-off in 2001 with The Fellowship of the Ring. The series continued with The Two Towers and concluded with The Return of the King. The trilogy as a whole was a massive blockbuster and scored oodles of awards, winning a total 17 out of its 30 Academy Award nominations (including Best Picture and Best Director for Return of the King). Jackson eventually returned to Middle-earth with a trilogy based on The Hobbit, and the results were so disappointing that it’s best to pretend those movies never happened.