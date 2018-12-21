Acclaimed artist Jock, who has worked with the famous pop art gallery Mondo for years, has finished his Luke Skywalker trilogy. Jock’s new Star Wars: Return of the Jedi poster, entitled “I Am a Jedi, Like My Father Before Me,” is available for everyone to pre-order today only. Check out the full poster and get the details below.

Return of the Jedi Poster

This 24” x 36” screenprinted poster is part of a timed edition that started earlier this week and ends tonight, December 21, 2018, at 11:59 PM Central Time. It’ll cost you $60, but as with most of Mondo’s offerings, buyers will almost certainly sell it for higher prices on the secondary market. The posters are expected to ship in March 2019. You can pre-order them on Mondo’s website here.

Jock began his career as a comic book artist and has created concept art for several films, but he’s arguably best known for his work at Mondo, where he’s designed memorable screenprints for films like Halloween, Shaun of the Dead, Apocalypse Now, The Thing, Zero Dark Thirty, and many more. The other entries in his Luke Skywalker Star Wars trilogy include “Into the Garbage Chute, Flyboy!” and “That Armor’s Too Strong For Blasters!”, which you can see below.