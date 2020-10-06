Resident Evil adaptations will never die. While the Paul W.S. Anderson film series seems to have come to an end, all-new takes on the video game franchise are on our way. Netflix is developing a Resident Evil TV series, and now, a new Resident Evil movie is in the works, too. And there’s an extensive cast list to go along with that news: Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Hannah John-Kamen, and more – and they’re playing characters pulled directly from the first three Resident Evil games, which suggests this is going to be a more direct adaptation than the Anderson films.

Ready for more Resident Evil? Deadline has revealed the cast of the Resident Evil reboot from Constantin Film and writer-director Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down). Kaya Scodelario (Crawl) stars as Claire Redfield, with Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) as William Birkin.

Fans of the video game franchise will notice right away that these characters are directly pulled from the first three Resident Evil games, which indicates this will be a much more faithful film adaptation. The Paul W.S. Anderson Resident Evil and its subsequent sequels did not take this approach, opting instead to only loosely follow the mythology of the games.

As far as plot details go, all we know is that the movie is “set in 1998 on a fateful night in Raccoon City.” The first Resident Evil game, while released in 1996, was set on July 24, 1998 and was set entirely within a mansion hiding a dangerous science experiment. The first two sequels were set shortly afterward, taking place during the same time period and following characters navigating a burgeoning zombie apocalypse. Since the characters listed above come from these first three games, it’s possible that this film will adapt those storylines.

Since Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 were recently remade and released to acclaim from game critics and players alike, tackling those stories makes perfect sense.

Regarding this new adaptation, writer-director Roberts said: “With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences.”

Franchise producer Robert Kulzer added: “After a dozen games, six live-action movies and hundreds of pages of fan fiction, we felt compelled to return to the year 1998, to explore the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spenser Mansion and Raccoon City.”

Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems will distribute the Resident Evil reboot domestically while Constantin is handling German-speaking territories, Elevation will distribute in Canada, Metropolitan in France, and Sony Pictures Releasing International handling remaining territories. It’s worth noting that this take on Resident Evil is different from the Resident Evil Netflix is working on, which is a TV series about teenage sisters moving to Raccoon City.