The Resident Evil reboot cast is still growing. A bunch of names – including Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Hannah John-Kamen, and more – were previously announced, and now, Donal Logue, everyone’s favorite Donal, is joining the cast as well. Logue will play Brian Irons, Chief of Police of Raccoon City, where the story takes place. Chad Rook (The Flash) and Lily Gao (The Handmaid’s Tale) have also signed on to what is shaping up to be an adaptation far more faithful to the original games than the 2002 film.

Donal Logue, one of those great character actors who always turns in memorable work, is the latest to join the Resident Evil reboot cast, according to Deadline. Previously announced cast members include Kaya Scodelario (Crawl) as Claire Redfield, with Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) as William Birkin. And now Logue will play Brian Irons. Here’s more on that character from the Resident Evil Wiki, with some spoilers redacted:

Brian Irons was a Raccoon City police officer and Chief of Police of the Raccoon Police Department until 1998. Despite his position, Irons was deeply involved in corporate corruption like other city officials, and took bribes from Umbrella U.S.A. to keep the company out of investigations. During the 1998 Raccoon City Destruction Incident, Irons suffered a mental breakdown and began killing fellow officers and refugees… Irons also had a violent history with women and is suspected of having been a serial killer, though due to his position in the RPD and the destruction of the city, these murders were never formally investigated.

Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) is directing the pic, which is “set in 1998 on a fateful night in Raccoon City.” Fans will know that the original Resident Evil game, while released in 1996, was set on July 24, 1998. The first two sequels were set shortly afterward, taking place during the same time period and following characters navigating the zombie apocalypse. The reboot character names released so far all match up with characters from the first three games, which implies this Resident Evil will be a bit more faithful to its source material than the Paul W. S. Anderson film.

Like most things these days, the Resident Evil reboot is expected to arrive sometime in 2021.