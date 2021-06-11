Netflix has released the Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness opening scene ahead of the CG anime series’ debut in July. The roughly three-minute sequence plays out much like a video game cutscene, right down to the almost fully realistic graphics which look like they belong on a PlayStation rather than a TV show. Watch the Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness opening scene below.

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Opening Scene

The scene in the opening clip is set six years before the events of film, in the city streets of civil war-ravaged Penamstan. When a U.S. special forces helicopter falls from the sky, it’s up to the U.S. Army Mad Dogs, led by Jason, to save the survivors stranded on the battlefield, refusing orders from the command center to stand their ground.

Here is the (very long) synopsis for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness:

Six years ago (2000), the helicopter belonging to the U.S. special forces who were intervening in the Penamstan civil war fell from the sky. The U.S. Army Mad Dogs, who were in the same battleground, refused orders from the command center to stand their ground and instead went to save survivors of the crash. However, the special forces were already annihilated. The Mad Dogs, led by their captain Jason, were also forced to escape in order to survive. However, in that place, Jason and his unit saw the supposedly dead special forces moving in strange ways… In the present (2006), a hacking incident occurs on a top secret White House file. Four agents, including Leon S. Kennedy and Jason, the “Hero of Penamstan,” are invited to the White House to investigate this incident. However, when the lights suddenly go out, they are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies alongside the SWAT team. Afterward, the top secret file is found to be related to a biology laboratory in Shanghai, which Leon and the other three agents decide to investigate for clues. As they head to Shanghai in a cutting-edge submarine, a swarm of rat-like Bio Organic Weapons (B.O.W.) suddenly attacks, pushing them into a life-or-death situation. Meanwhile, while staying in Penamstan to provide support for refugees, Terra Save staff member Claire Redfield encounters a strange image drawn by a nonverbal boy. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to depict a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. She eventually finds a terrifying experiment that was conducted during the Penamstan civil war. Leon and Claire draw closer to an unimaginable truth that all began in Penamstan. They also discover that a terror that can shatter peace is slowly approaching…

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is billed as a Netflix Original anime series, which it feels like it loosely fits (the CG-animated Final Fantasy movies were technically anime too, so I guess…?), even if the series looks just like a Resident Evil video game you don’t get to play. But perhaps I’m underestimating it, and Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will surprise us all when it hits Netflix on July 8, 2021.