‘Resident Evil’ 4K Box Set Arriving in November
Posted on Thursday, August 6th, 2020 by Chris Evangelista
The entire Resident Evil film series is getting a fancy 4K Blu-ray box set, and frankly, I’m excited. Are these movies good? I mean…no, not really. But they’re immensely entertaining, and sometimes, that’s enough. The Resident Evil box set will include all six films along with hours of bonus features, and an extended cut of Resident Evil: Apocalypse.
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing a Resident Evil 4K Ultra HD Collection on November 3, featuring all of the Resident Evil films – Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse (both the original theatrical version and an extended cut), Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter as well as hours of bonus content across all six films, including “rare archival featurettes that have been previously unavailable.”
Again: these films aren’t the epitome of cinema, but they’re pretty damn fun, and I’m looking forward to owning them all in one set. Here’s what’s included, along with the box art.
RESIDENT EVIL BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- Cast and Filmmakers’ Commentary
- Visual Effects Commentary
- Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson’s Video Introduction
- 12 Featurettes
- “My Plague” Music Video by Slipknot
4K ULTRA HD
- Theatrical Trailer
RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Cast Commentary
- Writer / Producer Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
- “Game Over: Resident Evil Reanimated” Documentary
- “Corporate Malfeasance” Featurette
- “Game Babes” Featurette
- “Symphony of Evil” Featurette
4K ULTRA HD
- Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- “Under the Umbrella” Picture-in-Picture
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
- 4 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- “Undead Vision” Picture-in-Picture
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Outtakes
- 7 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Alice Activated
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- Director and Cast Commentary
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Outtakes
- Project Alice: The Interactive Database
- 8 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Evil Goes Global
- Undead Retribution
- Theatrical Trailers
RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER BONUS FEATURES
BLU-RAY
- Retaliation Mode with Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich
- 3 Featurettes
4K ULTRA HD
- Maximum Carnage: Best Kills
- Creature Chronology
- Theatrical Trailers
SPECS
4K Ultra HD: All films presented at 2160p Ultra High Definition resolution with HDR 10 and Dolby Atmos immersive audio + DTS-HD MA 5.1 original theatrical audio tracks (DTS-HD MA 7.1 for RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER); aspect ratios vary
Blu-ray: All films presented at 1080p High Definition resolution; aspect ratios and audio configurations vary
Rating:
- Resident Evil: R for strong sci-fi/horror violence, language and brief sexuality/nudity
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse: Theatrical Cut: R for non-stop violence, language and some nudity; Extended Cut: Unrated
- Resident Evil: Extinction: R for strong horror violence throughout and some nudity
- Resident Evil: Afterlife: R for sequences of strong violence and language
- Resident Evil: Retribution: R for sequences of strong violence throughout
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter: R for sequences of violence throughout