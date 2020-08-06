The entire Resident Evil film series is getting a fancy 4K Blu-ray box set, and frankly, I’m excited. Are these movies good? I mean…no, not really. But they’re immensely entertaining, and sometimes, that’s enough. The Resident Evil box set will include all six films along with hours of bonus features, and an extended cut of Resident Evil: Apocalypse.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing a Resident Evil 4K Ultra HD Collection on November 3, featuring all of the Resident Evil films – Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse (both the original theatrical version and an extended cut), Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter as well as hours of bonus content across all six films, including “rare archival featurettes that have been previously unavailable.”

Again: these films aren’t the epitome of cinema, but they’re pretty damn fun, and I’m looking forward to owning them all in one set. Here’s what’s included, along with the box art.

RESIDENT EVIL BONUS FEATURES

BLU-RAY