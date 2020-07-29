

Ren & Stimpy was a groundbreaking cartoon from Nickelodeon that helped put the kids cable network on the map. But when you look back at the animated series created by John Kricfalusi, you’re left wondering how this was something kids were ever allowed to watch at all. Because of the show’s unique nature, the history of Ren & Stimpy is an interesting one to say the least, and soon you’ll be able to learn all about it thanks to the new documentary, Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren & Stimpy Story, and the first trailer has arrived to provide a sneak peek.

Ren and Stimpy Documentary Trailer

Ren & Stimpy kicked off a new era artist-driven animation geared towards adults and kids, paving the way for some of the most popular animated shows on television. At the center of it was the wild and weird John Kricfalusi. While many heralded him as a genius at the time of the show’s rise to popularity, many even thinking he could be the next Walt Disney, the same eccentric sense of humor and behavior that inspired some of the show’s zaniness soon became problematic. Kricfalusi was eventually accused of abuse and manipulation, and his reputation has threatened to taint the legacy of the series.

The rise and fall of Ren & Stimpy will be chronicled in this documentary from first-time filmmakers Ron Cicero & Kimo Easterwood. And they have the show’s artists, voice actors, writers and more to help them tell the story, including Bob Camp, Vincent Waller, Billy West, Chris Reccardi, Jim Gomez, Vanessa Coffey, and more. Plus, you’ll hear from entertainers and critics who were influenced by the series and still hold it close to their hearts to this day.

Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren & Stimpy Story arrives on VOD starting on August 14, 2020