Back at the end of last year, Reminiscence, the time travel thriller starring Hugh Jackman and helmed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy in her feature directorial debut, was removed from the 2021 release calendar entirely. But following WarnerMedia’s game-changing announcement of its day-and-date releases for its entire 2021 slate, Reminiscence appeared in a short teaser of the upcoming HBO Max releases this year. Now Warner Bros. has set a new Reminiscence release date for its same-day theatrical and HBO Max debut, along with a tantalizing new teaser that will have viewers reminiscing about a different movie – one by Christopher Nolan. Watch the (very short) Reminiscence teaser below.

Reminiscence Teaser

You're going on a journey through memory. All you have to do is follow my voice. #Reminiscence, in U.S. theaters and streaming starting 9.3.21. (Internationally in theaters starting 8.25.21). @hbomax @wbpictures pic.twitter.com/OBwC3g3cM7 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 19, 2021

If you feel like you just underwent a temporal pincer movement, you’re not alone. The above teaser for Reminiscence has major Christopher Nolan vibes, right down to the soft “braaam” of the score. In the teaser, the camera pans over a turbulent ocean to show a city of skyscrapers, some intact some crumbling, that are all submerged in water. Hugh Jackman coolly narrates, “You’re going on a journey. A journey through memory. Your destination, a place in time. To reach it, all you have to do is follow my voice.”

The imagery immediately calls to mind Nolan’s 2010 sci-fi film Inception, especially the sight of the dilapidated buildings surrounded by and submerged in water. But the Nolan inspiration isn’t too surprising — Joy co-created Westworld with her husband Jonathan Nolan, who has co-written many of his brother Christopher’s films, including The Prestige and Interstellar. This kind of cerebral sci-fi thriller filled with cold, desolate imagery and lots of skyscrapers seem to becoming the calling card for all three of them.

The teaser announces the Reminiscence release date of September 3, 2021, which is Labor Day weekend. Warner Bros. is setting the film’s debut for both theaters and HBO Max, as with the rest of the studio’s 2021 slate. The movie previously had a release date of April 16.

Reminiscence “follows Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?”

Thandie Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan, and Nico Parker also star in the film, which Joy wrote and produces with Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca, and Aaron Ryder.