Large parts of America have yet to contain the coronavirus, but that’s not stopping movie theaters from plowing forward with plans to reopen this month. August 21 seems to be the date everyone is looking towards at the moment, and Regal has released a video highlighting the safety measures they’ve put in place to bring moviegoers back. It’s an oddly cheerful, upbeat video that’s working really hard to distract us from the never-ending nightmare we’re currently unable to wake up from.

Regal Theatres Reopening

Folks, I get it. We all want the world to go back to normal. We all want to wake up tomorrow and have the deadly pandemic we’re currently caught in to have magically vanished. But that’s not going to happen. And apparently, rather than wait for the coast to be clear, America is ready to plow forward and hope for the best.

Case in point: this almost disturbingly chipper video from Regal Theatres. “Reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures based on guidelines provided by the CDC,” the theater chain states. “The plan also includes safety measures based on feedback received from employees and moviegoers they have deemed most important for their return.”

The full list of safety procedures is available on the Regal website, and includes:

Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks where mandated.

Employees will be required to wash hands at minimum every 30 to 60 minutes, dependent on job role.

All employees will be required to wear masks.

Guests will be required to wear face masks at all times while in the lobby, hallways and restrooms. As per our terms of admission, any guest not complying with our policies shall be asked to leave. Guests will be welcome to return once they are compliant.

Greeters will be located in the lobby to assist guests with new procedural changes.

Guests will be encouraged to proceed to their auditorium as soon as possible, and exit the theatre in a timely manner at the conclusion of their movie.

Wall mounted sanitizer dispensers will be available on either side of the main entrance.

Guests will be required to wear face masks at all times while in the auditoriums. Masks can be removed inside the auditorium only while eating and drinking. Employees monitor auditoriums throughout each performance as standard practice. Where socially unacceptable behavior is observed, including the non-wearing of a mask, this will be addressed with the patron.

Where required by state or county mandate, auditorium capacities will be reduced to 50%.

As of now, the plan is for Regal to reopen on August 21. Of course, that could always change. But if it doesn’t, the video above gives you a hint of what to expect, minus the weirdly upbeat narrator and booming, triumphant music.