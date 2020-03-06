Red Notice, the very expensive Netflix movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, is now filming – and we have our first official look at the film courtesy of Johnson’s in-demand Instagram account. The Rock posted a behind-the-scenes look at himself wearing a tux while surrounded by a plethora of clapperboards, because Red Notice is using all the cameras, folks.

What is Red Notice? It’s a very pricey – estimated at $125–150 million – from Netflix starring The Rock as “an INTERPOL agent, who is the world’s greatest tracker,” Gal Gadot as the “world’s greatest art thief,” and Ryan Reynolds as “the world’s greatest con man.” All these characters come together for the following story: “In the world of international crime, INTERPOL issues Red Notice, a global alert is issued to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief.”

The flick is now filming, with Rawson Marshall Thurber directing. It’s also on the hunt for some new shooting locations, because the movie was set to start shooting in Italy, but a coronavirus outbreak in the country has producers looking for alternatives. Red Notice is being billed as a “globe-trotting, action-comedy” – one that Netflix fought hard to win. The movie was originally set up at Universal, but the studio balked at the budget, and as we all know, Netflix isn’t afraid to shell out insane amounts of money.