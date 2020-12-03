Picture this: you and your significant other are out in the wilderness somewhere. Secluded. No people, or man-made structures, for miles and miles – just open wilderness as far as the eye can see. And then suddenly, the red dot from a weapon’s laser aim appears directly on you. You can’t see the shooter, but you know they’re out there – somewhere – and they’ve got you in their sights. It’s a pretty neat idea, and it’s also the premise of Red Dot, a new Swedish movie coming to Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

Red Dot Trailer

In Red Dot, “David and Nadja attempt to rekindle their relationship on a romantic hiking trip to the North of Sweden. The trip quickly turns into a nightmare when a red laser dot appears in their tent, and they are forced to flee into the unforgiving wilderness pursued by an unknown shooter.”Anastasios Soulis and Nanna Blondell star in the movie, which comes from director Alain Darborg.

This is a fun premise! It’s so simple in theory, and chilling at the same time. Sure, a red dot on its own isn’t particularly scary, but imagine knowing it was from a weapon trained directly at you, and there was nowhere to really hide? That’s disturbing stuff.

All that said, I’m pretty sure I won’t be watching this. Why? Well, because the couple in the trailer has a very cute dog with them, and then, when they’re on the run, the dog is nowhere to be seen. Which means the sniper probably kills the dog. Which means I just don’t have any time for this movie, sorry. It’s a stubborn hangup I have – I just can’t handle dogs being bumped-off in films. Yes, I know it’s fake. No, I barely blink an eye when humans meet their end on screen. But if you kill off a dog, you’ve lost me. That’s my problem, I admit – it’s not the movie’s fault. So if you’re okay with that sort of thing, you should definitely check out Red Dot.

Or maybe I’m wrong. Maybe the minute the shooting starts, the dog runs away to get help, like Lassie. Maybe the movie ends with the dog showing up at the last minute and pushing the sniper off a cliff or something. If so, I might have to change my entire stance on this movie and check it out. If someone can watch it and get back to me, I’d appreciate it.

Red Dot hits Netflix on February 11, 2021.