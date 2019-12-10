Kicking off the new year with plenty of profanity and inappropriate behavior will be the new comedy Like a Boss.

Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne star in the story of two best friends who start their own cosmetics company but suddenly learn they’re in debt by about half a million dollars. Thankfully, a make-up mogul (Salma Hayek) swoops in to save the day by giving them a buyout offer. But unfortunately, all she wants is to poach their ideas for her own benefit. And that’s when these women go to war. See how that goes in the new red band Like a Boss trailer.

Red Band Like a Boss Trailer

On top of the make-up rivalry, this trailer also gives us a better glimpse at the friendships Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne have surrounding them. Jennifer Coolidge is here doing what she does best, Jessica St. Clair plays their pregnant friend who is moved to tears by an unsettling celebratory cake, and Natasha Rothwell looks like a scene stealer waiting in the wings. Plus, we have Billy Porter and that tragic moment, which still hasn’t gotten old after seeing the first trailer several times.

My only concern with this movies is that on top of all the raunchy comedy we’ve seen so far, there was also a lot of silly slapstick moments that didn’t land so well with me. Some slapstick is fine, but when it’s rapid fire along with over-the-top obnoxious behavior, it can be a litle much. But at the same time, men have been getting by on that for years, so it’s nice to see the ladies have some fun as well.

Like a Boss is directed by Miguel Arteta (Cedar Rapids, Youth in Revolt) and written by first-time feature writers Adam Cole-Kelly and Sam Pitman. The cast also incudes Ari Graynor and Karan Soni.

Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they’ve built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they’re in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly.

Like a Boss arrives in theaters on January 10, 2019.