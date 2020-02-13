Amazon Prime Video has released a new trailer for the Jordan Peele-produced series Hunters, and it finally lets Al Pacino curse at Nazis. The alt-history series follows a team of Nazi hunters living in New York in the 1970s who are on a mission to uncover the hundreds of high-ranking Nazis hiding out in the U.S. Watch the new red band Hunters trailer below.

Red Band Hunters Trailer

When you’ve got a stylish, hyperviolent alt-history series about a bunch of Jewish vigilantes who hunt down Nazis, you’ve got to let Al Pacino say “fuck.” Pacino never seems more in his element than when he’s cursing out a “bunch of Nazi fucks” in the new red band Hunters trailer, which is more violent and more foul-mouthed than ever before. It follows the footsteps of another brutally violent Amazon pseudo-superhero series The Boys, showing that Amazon isn’t shying away from a little blood and guts. But it would certainly be a waste to cast Pacino and not have him swear up a storm while hunting down and killing Nazis. The red band trailer is tons of fun, and teases the kind of kinetic and gruesome series that Hunters will be when it makes its anticipated premiere later this month.

In addition to Pacino, Hunters also stars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin. Jordan Peele produces the series, which was created by David Weil. Weil also serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and is an executive producer.

Here is the synopsis for Hunters:

Nazi hunters discover hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials in 1977 New York City, conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S.; the Hunters set out to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

Hunters debuts on Amazon Prime Video on February 21, 2020.