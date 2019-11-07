Jeremy Saulnier is sticking with Netflix, and he’s getting some help from John Boyega. The Green Room director previously helmed the Netflix movie Hold the Dark, and now he’s set to direct Rebel Ridge, which will star Boyega. There’s not a whole lot known about the project at the moment beyond a description stating it’s a “high-velocity thriller.” But the news of Saulnier working with Boyega is exciting enough on its own.

Variety broke the news about John Boyega starring in Jeremy Saulnier’s Netflix movie Rebel Ridge. Plot details are non-existent, but here’s how Rebel Ridge is being described:

Similarly to Saulnier’s 2013 crime drama Green Room, his upcoming movie will be a high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through bone-breaking action sequences, suspense and dark humor.

Bone-breaking action and American injustices? Who could resist?

In addition to Green Room, Saulnier is responsible for films like Blue Ruin and the Netflix film Hold the Dark. He also directed two episodes of True Detective season 3. He’s a phenomenal filmmaker who specializes in dark, raw, and often brutal movies, and it’s always worth sitting up and paying attention when he’s working on something new.

Boyega is about to finish his time in the Star Wars universe with The Rise of Skywalker, which will, in turn, free him up for more projects like this. Boyega is a strong actor with energetic charisma, and I’m all-in on him branching out into darker movies and working with people like Saulnier. In short, even though I have no idea what the hell Rebel Ridge is about, I can’t wait to see it.

Rebel Ridge will be co-produced by Filmscience and Bonneville Pictures, along with Saulnier, Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino. Frequent Saulnier collaborator Macon Blair – who has had acting roles in all of Saulnier’s movies, and wrote the script for Hold the Dark – is executing producing. No word yet on when we might get to see this thing, but I’m guessing it won’t be until 2021, unless it has a quick shoot and turnaround and manages to arrive on the streaming service at the end of next year.