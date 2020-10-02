This fall, Netflix is releasing Rebecca, a bold attempt at following Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film from 1940, based on the 1938 novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier. But if there’s anyone who can do it, it’s director Ben Wheatley, and his new take on the old story also has the benefit of starring Armie Hammer and Lily James. Both are prominently featured on some colorful, fractured and double exposed posters, and they all have Kristin Scott Thomas as the titular character looming in the background.

Rebecca Posters

As revealed on Instagram, Julian House designed these posters, who said, “The romantic image of Mr. and Mrs. de Winter is thrown off balance by the shadowy presence of Mrs. Danvers. Collage and montage allow you to hint at the psychological undercurrents of a story.”

Wheatley has said that his version of Rebecca is decidedly not a remake of Hithcock’s take on the original novel. He previously said, “I wanted to make something that had more love in it. It’s part of trying to investigate other parts of being human. Rebecca has dark elements, and it has a psychological, haunting story within it, but it’s also about these two people in love. That was the main thing.”

Hopefully Wheatley has brought something to the table that makes a retread of the familiar story worth telling. We’ll find out when the movie arrives later this month.

Watch the trailer for Rebecca over here, and read the official synopsis below:

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), REBECCA is a mesmerising and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.

Rebecca premieres on Netflix on October 21, 2020.