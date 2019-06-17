Becoming part of a new family through marriage can be a scary prospect. But it’s probably significantly worse when there’s a twisted tradition of having the newest member of the family partake in a deadly game in order to truly join the clan.

Ready or Not finds a young bride (Samara Weaving of the upcoming Bill and Ted Face the Music) marrying into a rich, eccentric family. After the wedding nuptials are complete, it seems like she’s successfully settled in with her husband’s relatives. But there’s one more tradition that needs to take place, and it will require her trying to survive until sunrise in a deadly game of hide and seek. See how bloody things get in the first Ready or Not trailer below.

Ready or Not Trailer

With flairs of You’re Next and Clue, the film creates a game of cat and mouse where the bride’s new family chases her around a big old mansion with a variety of weapons. Pursuers include Adam Brody (The OC), Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day) and Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible), who will stop at nothing to carry out the tradition. It would appear if this bride does survive that something terrible will happen to the family, but it’s not clear what that might be.

This is certainly an interesting assembly of talent for a movie like this, especially with someone like Andie MacDowell getting in on the violence. And while the concept of this movie sounds delightfully twisted and darkly funny, I’m not sure if the comedy on display blends well with the terror and suspense of it all. It can be a difficult tone to balance, and that will certainly make or break how the movie lands with audiences. But this certainly has potential.

Ready or Not is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and written by Guy Busick & R. Christopher Murphy. The film arrives in theaters late this summer on August 23, 2019.