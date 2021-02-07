Walt Disney Animation released a new Raya and the Last Dragon trailer during tonight’s Super Bowl, giving audiences another look at the studio’s newest animated fantasy adventure story. Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) stars as Raya, a lone warrior who goes on a quest to find a mythical dragon who will supposedly be able to reunite the lands, which have been at odds for years. Check out the trailer below.

Raya and the Last Dragon Trailer

As is frequently the case with Walt Disney Animation projects, the level of craft on display here is absolutely stunning. The textures, colors, landscapes, and especially the lighting all look incredible. And in the grand tradition of Disney animated movies, the film has a moral at its center and a lesson to impart; this one is about a divided nation (sound familiar?) and finding a way to heal those deep divides.

Raya, who has been betrayed as a child, eventually locates Sisu, the last dragon (voiced by Awkwafina), who has been locked away for so many years that it has not grown cynical about humanity’s potential.

“For us, it was important to show the different sides of trust in terms of Sisu trusting in people completely, and utterly,” director Don Hall told us during a recent press event. “And how in a world that is as broken as [the fictional land of] Kumandra, when we pick up the story, that trust can be taken advantage of. But she never loses her belief in the power of trust, and in her belief in human beings. And I think it was important for us to push on it, but have Sisu be unwavering in her ability and belief in trust.”

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Raya and the Last Dragon arrives in some theaters and will be available for Premier Access through Disney+ on March 5, 2021.