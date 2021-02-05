Raya and the Last Dragon had an unusual production process. Completed almost entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic, Raya and the Last Dragon is also getting an unusual release — though it’s one that’s sort of becoming the norm amid the ongoing pandemic. The Disney animated fantasy-adventure epic will be hitting both theaters and Disney+ Premier Access (meaning you will have to pay that extra $30 fee) next month, and you can pre-order both now.

Raya and the Last Dragon tickets and Disney+ Premier Access are both available to pre-order now, ahead of the film’s March 5, 2021 release. This is the first time that Disney+ is offering pre-orders for Premier Access (having only debuted the fee for the release of Mulan in September 2020), which allows Disney+ subscribers to watch the film as many times they want on any platform where Disney+ is available with the one-time fee of $29.99. You can pre-order Premiere Access for Raya and the Last Dragon here.

Raya and the Last Dragon is also the first Disney film to get a day-and-date Disney+ and theatrical release, a release strategy for which the animated film will likely be a test subject for Disney moving forward. Warner Bros. is already rolling out their entire 2021 slate in this manner, but Disney is being more cautious, pushing back their biggest theatrical releases while dropping animated films straight to its streaming service. Raya will be the first time it tries both, though it’s up in the air as to whether it will be a success, as major theatrical markets in New York and Los Angeles remain closed. But fans who are willing or able to safely see Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters next month can purchase advance theater tickets through Fandango.

Meanwhile, Disney has released a new poster for Raya and the Last Dragon, which you can see below.

Directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing, from a script by Adele Lim and Qui Nguyen, Raya and the Last Dragon stars Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, Alan Tudyk, Lucille Soong, Patti Harrison and Ross Butler.