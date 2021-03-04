Raya and the Last Dragon, the latest animated entry from Walt Disney Animation Studios, hits theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access this Friday, which means it’s time for a fun little behind-the-scenes look at the flick. The video below features Kelly Marie Tran, who voices the eponymous character, showing off the makeshift recording studio she set up at home to record her lines. It’s not exactly the most in-depth behind-the-scenes video, but it’s pretty darn charming.

Raya and the Last Dragon Production Diaries

In Raya and the Last Dragon, viewers go on a journey to “the fantasy world of Kumandra, where Raya, a lone warrior, must track down the legendary last dragon to stop an evil force that has returned after 500 years to once again threaten her homeworld.” Kelly Marie Tran leads the voice cast, and like so many of us these days, she had to work from home. Which meant she had to put together a recording studio of her own to record her lines, and you can see her at work in the video above.

I’ve seen Raya and the Last Dragon, and I can tell you it’s pretty darn good! It doesn’t exactly break the mold, and on several occasions, it appears to be following a standard Disney formula. But that doesn’t take away from how enjoyable the film can be. But don’t take my word for it – listen to /Film’s Hoai-Tran Bui, who wrote:

Raya and the Last Dragon a real barn-burner of an adventure epic, full of chases and elaborate style action sequences that would make Indiana Jones blush. As an animated fantasy epic, it’s a thrilling romp with a strong emotional core that even wanders into pure action cinema at times, thanks to breathtaking and hard-hitting fight sequences that are easily some of the best things Disney Animation has ever done. As a rarefied piece of Southeast Asian representation onscreen, it does its job…So, does Raya and the Last Dragon give us a dose of that good old Disney magic? The Southeast Asian-flavored epic may not be quite the apex of representation that it wishes to be, but it gives us Disney magic of a new variety: one that is thrilling, and textured, and gives us a heroine with honeyed skin and fascinating flaws who will be the favorite Disney Princess for a whole generation of Southeast Asian kids.

In addition to Kelly Marie Tran, Raya and the Last Dragon also features the voices of Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Jona Xiao, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, Alan Tudyk, Gordon Ip, Dichen Lachman, Patti Harrison, Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park, Sung Kang, Sierra Katow, Ross Butler, François Chau, and Paul Yen. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada direct, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho produce, with a script from Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim.

Raya and the Last Dragon arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access March 5, 2021.