Disney movies always bring some kind of important lesson for children to learn. Whether it’s venturing our of your comfort zone, remembering where you came from, believing in yourself, or following your heart, Disney movies serve as a moral compass for children looking for guidance. Raya and the Last Dragon is no exception, but as the Honest Trailer points out, the lesson turns out to be a little counterintuitive based on what happens on several occasions as the adventure unfolds.

Watch the Raya and the Last Dragon Honest Trailer below to see what we’re talking about.

Raya and the Last Dragon Honest Trailer

At the core of Raya and the Last Dragon is a lesson that implores us to trust in people to do the right thing. The only problem is that pretty much every single character gets betrayed at some point when they let their guard down and trust someone. That’s pretty fucked up, right?

The argument could be made that Raya and the Last Dragon is actually about allowing people to redeem themselves after doing something wrong in the past. That’s certainly a valuable lesson for anyone to learn. The only problem is that it comes at a time when there are swaths of people around this country who have been given ample opportunity to do the right thing, and they keep screwing people over. Though this is obviously going for an idealistic worldview, it’s a little tone deaf in the end.

But in spite of that misstep, Raya and the Last Dragon still offers a compelling adventure, even if it’s lifted straight from Avatar: The Last Airbender. And you can’t deny that the animation is absolutely stellar, and we wish that it was a little easier to see it on the big screen instead of on our television at home. It’s so gorgeous that it makes us want to spend a lot more time in each of the lands our heroes visit.