Loki audiences have not seen the last of Gugu Mbatha-Raw‘s Time Variance Authority judge, Ravonna Renslayer – not by a long shot.

In a new interview, the actress behind that elevated bench reveals details about the future of her character (she teases “secrets” and “betrayal”), and Renslayer is also the focus of a new featurette from Marvel Studios, which you can watch below. So don your favorite brown suit and read on for more of what to expect from this mysterious character in the upcoming episodes of the Disney+ series.



Ravonna Renslayer Has a Lot More to Do

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Mbatha-Raw (whom you may recognize from her work on A Wrinkle in Time or Beyond the Lights) talked about how Revonna “worked her way up. She wasn’t born into power. She had a military background as a Hunter like [Hunter] B-15 [played by Wunmi Mosaku]. She’s incredibly ambitious, and she also has direct access to the Time-Keepers now that she’s in this authoritative position.”

But her comment about the character’s future stood out the most:

“She has a lot on her shoulders; she has a lot of responsibility. She has to make some morally ambiguous choices. As a judge, she doesn’t want to compromise the position she’s worked really hard to get to. But when the stakes get high, she has to get out of the office; she has to get out from behind that desk and get into the action as well. So that’s when she has to call upon her military training, and we get to see a whole other side of her. So there’s a lot of secrets. There’s betrayal. There’s lots of layers of Renslayer to come.”

In our deep-dive article about the Time-Keepers, we wrote about how, in the comics, Ravonna Renslayer has a romantic history with Kang the Conqueror – the villain of the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, who is set to be portrayed by Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country). Could the “secrets” and “betrayal” she teases here involve her ties to Kang? Many people have speculated that Kang might even be one of the Time-Keepers, which could help draw a link between those characters well before Ant-Man 3 comes out.

Still, there’s a chance we could see even more of her in the MCU going forward, even beyond Loki‘s ending. And remember, right now there is no confirmation a Ravonna/Kang love story will be adapted in upcoming film or TV projects. Marvel Studios has often cherry-picked comics storylines for inspiration and rarely does direct adaptations of anything, but the potential is certainly there.

Watch Loki—the imperious God of Mischief—who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) in the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Loki.”

New episodes of Loki are released Wednesdays on Disney+.