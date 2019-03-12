“What are your goals for this life?” It’s a heavy question that comes at the end of the Ramy trailer, and it’s greeted with an amusing answer – something that seems to reflect this series as a whole. Ramy is a new comedy series from Hulu and A24 about a first generation Egyptian-American in the midst of a spiritual journey, and it looks wonderful. Watch the Ramy trailer below.

Ramy Trailer

This series wasn’t on my radar at all, but it looks like it might be a must-see. In Ramy, “Ramy Hassan is a first generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. RAMY will bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like being caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.”

The upcoming show is a is a 10-episode half-hour comedy series written, executive produced, created by and starring Ramy Youssef, and executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael, A24’s Ravi Nandan, showrunner Bridget Bedard and co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch. Cast members include Mohammed Amer, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Laith Nakli and Steve Way.

Youssef told Vanity Fair that the “objective for Ramy, a TV show about an average Muslim family, was not to turn it into a public-service announcement defending his entire religion,” saying:

“They’re messy, they’re ignorant, they’re loving, they’re a little racist, they’re…you know—they’re everything everyone in America is. Meeting at our fault lines is much more interesting to me than meeting at shared values. I’m not trying to sell you something. If anything, I’m trying to show you where we are. There is nothing to hide.”

The performer added:

“It was really just my own barometer of: I want to walk this tightrope. I want to really push this line, but also make it clear that it’s coming from a thoughtful place. You don’t wanna make something just to be sensational. You want it to have integrity. You want it to have heart. You want it to have a reason why you’re doing those things.”

All of this sounds thoughtful, and fresh – the type of unique show that stands out in a sea of similarity. Ramy arrives April 19, 2019.