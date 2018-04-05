rampage early buzz

At this point, you know what to expect in a Dwayne Johnson movie. Big explosions, even bigger pecs, and lots of testosterone-fueled male posturing — probably in the jungle, and probably while the Rock is wearing the same khaki shirt he’s dragged across five movie sets.

Johnson has nailed a type, and he’s got an audience willing to pay top dollar to see him to it again. And from the looks of Rampage, it’s very much the same action-packed blockbuster we expect to see from Johnson. But that doesn’t mean it’s not good.

Below, see the Rampage early buzz.

Rampage held its world premiere in Los Angeles on April 4, with critics and fans alike flocking to the adaptation of the popular ’80s arcade game. Its simple, ridiculous premise raised quite a few eyebrows, but after the critical and commercial success of last year’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, critics seem willing to give Rampage a chance.

The early social media reactions were mixed, with many critics acknowledging that this movie is loud and dumb — but praising it for knowing exactly what it is. /Film’s Peter Sciretta and Ben Pearson were two of the critics at the premiere who had a somewhat muted response to the film.

But reactions ran the gamut. A few critics raved about its overblown premise and escalating action, while others said Rampage had lots of heart.

Rampage is directed by Brad Peyton and stars Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Åkerman, Joe Manganiello, Jake Lacy, Marley Shelton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Rampage hits theaters on April 13, 2018.

Primatologist Davis Okoye shares an unshakable bond with George, an extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla that’s been in his care since birth. When a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong, it causes George, a wolf and a reptile to grow to a monstrous size. As the mutated beasts embark on a path of destruction, Okoye teams up with a discredited genetic engineer and the military to secure an antidote and prevent a global catastrophe.

