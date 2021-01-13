David O. Russell, the director behind films like American Hustle, Three Kings, The Fighter, and Silver Linings Playbook, has not made a feature film since 2015’s Joy. But Hollywood executives seemingly have short memories, because despite reports about his abhorrent on-set behavior, he’s about to get back behind the camera once again.

Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana are the latest actors to sign on for his mysterious new project, which already has an impressive cast attached.

Variety reports that inexplicable Oscar winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody, Mr. Robot) and sci-fi queen Zoe Saldana (Avatar, Star Trek, Guardians of the Galaxy) have boarded Russell’s next movie. Details about the film are non-existent – no genre, no plot, no nothing – but Russell is writing and directing, and he’s already managed to snag Christian Bale (American Hustle, The Fighter), Margot Robbie (The Wolf of Wall Street, Birds of Prey), and John David Washington (Tenet, Black Klansman) to star.

Russell has a history of on-set abuse, some of which you can see in videos that have become infamous online. Not only has he gotten physical with people while making his movies (he and George Clooney went at each other while making Three Kings), he has also reportedly harassed and/or groped several women during his career as a big-time filmmaker. In late 2017, around the time that the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, Amazon abandoned its plans to work with Russell on an expensive TV series which would have starred Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore. He has not directed anything since.

But now he’s making…a Disney movie? Yep, Disney is distributing this new (and still untitled) David O. Russell film, which is being produced by New Regency under its deal with 20th Century Studios. Production is happening right now in Los Angeles.