Lionsgate is drawing first blood — and last blood — with its first-ever SteelBook Blu-ray release of the Rambo franchise. For the first time ever, Lionsgate is releasing all five films in the series in a hulking 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Collection this October. Learn more about the Rambo SteelBook collection below.

Collider debuted the first look at the Rambo SteelBook collection, which includes all five films from the 37-year action franchise starring Sylvester Stallone as the Special Forces fighter John Rambo: First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part II, Rambo III, Rambo, and Rambo: Last Blood.

Lionsgate commissioned five poster artists to design a unique cover for each SteelBook, with 17-time Clio Award winner Justin Erickson drawing First Blood, Ken Taylor painting Rambo: First Blood Part II, Grzegorz Domaradzki illustrating Rambo III, Vance Kelly on Rambo, and John Guydo doing Rambo: Last Blood. You can see all the covers, complete with artistic blood-spattering, in the images below.

Rambo SteelBook Blu-Ray Collection

Titled Rambo: The Complete SteelBook Collection, the impressive SteelBook collection will be available on 4K Ultra HD for the suggested retail price of $119.99. Apart from the custom covers, the collection is packed with special features including deleted scenes, exclusive featurettes, theatrical trailers, audio commentaries, and more.

Here is the official Rambo Steelbook announcement:

For the first time in its 37-year history, the Rambo series is coming home as a complete SteelBook set – with original art by some of today’s most sought-after illustrators! Rambo: The Complete SteelBook Collection arrives on 4K Ultra HDTM October 27 from Lionsgate. This definitive collector’s edition of the legendary series features five uniquely designed SteelBooks by celebrated artists Justin Erickson, Ken Taylor, Grzegorz Domaradzki, Vance Kelly, and John Guydo, housed in a custom SteelBook case. It’s a must-have for Rambo fans! Starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone (1976, Best Screenplay/Best Actor, Rocky; 2015, Best Actor, Creed), the collection features all five action-packed Rambo films including First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part II, Rambo III, Rambo, and Rambo: Last Blood. Rambo: The Complete SteelBook Collection will be available on 4K Ultra HD for the suggested retail price of $119.99. The SteelBook Collection is Packed with Special Features from all five Rambo films, including Deleted Scenes, Exclusive Featurettes, Theatrical Trailers, Audio Commentaries, and more!

The release of the Rambo SteelBook collection comes on the heels of the character being honored with two statues permanently placed in the city of Hope, Canada. First Blood was shot in Hope, which doubled for the fictional city of Hope, Washington.

The Rambo Steelbook Collection will be released on October 27, 2020.