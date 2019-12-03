Rambo: Last Blood, Sylvester Stallone‘s (allegedly) last outing as his iconic one-man army character, hits digital today. To coincide with the release, we’re debuting an exclusive Rambo: Last Blood clip highlighting the movie’s score, which comes from composer Brian Tyler, and incorporates elements of Jerry Goldsmith’s music from the first three Rambo movies. Watch the exclusive clip below.

Rambo Last Blood Clip

Jerry Goldsmith created the music for the first three Rambo films – First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part II, and Rambo III. Unfortunately, Goldsmith died in 2004, so when it came time for Sylvester Stallone to bring back John Rambo for 2008’s ultra-violent Rambo, Brian Tyler came in to handle the music. Tyler returned to the franchise with the latest, and presumably final, entry – Rambo: Last Blood, which hits digital today and arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand December 17.

One of the special features on the home media release focuses on Tyler’s score, and you can watch a snippet of that above. Tyler talks about how he wanted to make sure to include Jerry Goldsmith’s familiar themes while also forging his own sound. “It’s trickier than starting fresh,” Tyler says, “because you have all these elements you want to incorporate, but as a composer, you have all these ideas.”

A full list of special features on the home media release can be seen below.

Drawing Last Blood: Multipart Production Diary” Featurette

“From First Note to Last Blood: Music for the Massacres” Featurette

Theatrical Trailer