Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to upload a snazzy, grainy new Rambo 5 behind the scenes video. The footage features a compilation of Stallone in full Rambo mode, banging together metal tools, gazing into blazing fires, and getting ready to (probably) murder a lot of people. Watch the Rambo 5 behind the scenes video below.

Will Rambo 5, aka Rambo V: Last Blood, end the Rambo series on a high-note? I’ll admit that’s a little hard to swallow, but stranger things have happened. The Creed films proved there were still new, exciting ways to breathe life into the old Rocky franchise. And the previous Rambo film, simply titled Rambo, was a brutal, well-made action-fest.

The video above looks appropriately rugged, with Stallone engaged in several tough-guy activities. He clangs away at some metal! He stands in front of a roaring fire! He shoots off an extremely loud gun! He sits in a truck as wind whips across an open plain! It doesn’t tell us much about the movie itself, but it looks interesting. In fact, it doesn’t even look like a Rambo movie, and that might be the most interesting thing of all.

In Last Blood, Rambo is living on his family ranch in Arizona, “deeply troubled and wrestling with PTSD as he picks up casual work wherever he can. When long-time family friend and estate manager Maria informs Rambo that her grand-daughter has gone missing after crossing into Mexico for a party, he sets off with her to find the youngster. What ensues is a violent descent into hell as Rambo uncovers a sex-trafficking ring. He teams up with a journalist whose half-sister has also been kidnapped and must deploy all his skills to save the girls and bring down a vicious crime lord.”

This sounds more like a Sicario sequel than a Rambo movie, but we’ll see how it turns out.

Stallone co-wrote the script with Matt Cirulnick. Get the Gringo filmmaker Adrian Grunberg directs. In addition to Stallone, Rambo V: Last Blood features Adriana Barraza, Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Oscar Jaenadam, and Joaquín Cosío.

Last Blood is said to be the last Rambo film (thus the subtitle), but Stallone always has a hard time letting go of his iconic characters, so you never know – we might see Rambo yet again.

Rambo V: Last Blood opens September 20, 2019.