Ralph Breaks the Internet provides a little treat for Disney fans with its latest international trailer. In addition to a slew of cameos from different Disney franchises — including Star Wars, Iron Man, Big Hero 6, and every Disney princess ever — another fan-favorite Disney character is joining the fray. The newest international trailer for the Wreck-It Ralph sequel confirms a Ralph Breaks the Internet Zootopia cameo that will delight fans of recent CG Disney films.

Ralph Breaks the Internet Zootopia Cameo in International Trailer

It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo that hopefully will be extended come the release of Ralph Breaks the Internet. At around the 39-second mark, the international trailer shows none other than the foxy Nick Wilde from Zootopia, the cunning con man played by Jason Bateman. In a fun nod to one of his scams from the 2016 movie, Nick can be seen eating a popsicle on stage (about to perform a stand-up comedy routine, maybe?) before he is startled out of his reverie by Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) dashing past him.

This Zootopia cameo should come as no surprise to Disney fans. Ralph Breaks the Internet director Rich Moore also helmed Zootopia and helped to put the film’s story together, while Phil Johnston co-wrote the screenplay. The duo reunited to direct Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ralph Breaks the Internet:

“Video-game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and best friend Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) leave the comforts of Litwak’s arcade in an attempt to save her game, Sugar Rush. Their quest takes them to the vast, uncharted world of the internet where they rely on the citizens of the internet–the Netizens–to help navigate their way. Lending a virtual hand are Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), the head algorithm and the heart and soul of the trend-making site “BuzzzTube,” and Shank (voice of Gal Gadot), a tough-as-nails driver from a gritty online auto-racing game called Slaughter Race, a place Vanellope wholeheartedly embraces–so much so that Ralph worries he may lose the only friend he’s ever had.”

Ralph Breaks the Internet opens in theaters on November 21, 2018.