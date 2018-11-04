ralph breaks the internet ebay checkout

What made Wreck-It Ralph great back in 2012 wasn’t the plethora of video game references, but the big beating heart of a movie thanks to the friendship between the titular bad guy and the misfit racer Vanellope von Schweetz. Thankfully, the early buzz on the Disney sequel confirms that, much like the first film, Ralph Breaks the Internet isn’t just chock full of Disney-owned Easter eggs, but it also makes good on the emotional core of the first film and digs into the darker side of the internet.

Get the first early Ralph Breaks the Internet reactions below.

Our own Peter Sciretta caught the movie, and he doesn’t think it’s quite as good as the first film:

However, our old pal Germain Lussier was rather impressed with the movie, putting it on par with the first:

One reaction even says the sequel surpasses the greatness of the first movie in every way:

Meanwhile, most of the other reactions have plenty of nice things to say, praising the presence of the Disney princesses, who apparently are even more prominent than you might have thought. Plus, the movie apparently has a lot going on visually, making multiple viewings mandatory if you want to soak in the highly populated world of the internet.

Even those who aren’t as high on the movie still think it’s a sequel with a lot of fun and laughs:

The only truly negative reaction takes issue with the presentation of the internet and the emotional core that many others praised, specifically when it comes to the topic if toxic friendship:

***

Those are the early reactions to Ralph Breaks the Internet for now. There will be full reviews coming as we get closer to the November 21, 2018 release date just before Thanksgiving.

In the meantime, watch the trailer here and check out the synopsis for the animated sequel:

Video-game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and best friend Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Sarah Silverman) leave the comforts of Litwak’s arcade in an attempt to save her game, Sugar Rush. Their quest takes them to the vast, uncharted world of the internet where they rely on the citizens of the internet–the Netizens–to help navigate their way. Lending a virtual hand are Yesss (voice of Taraji P. Henson), the head algorithm and the heart and soul of the trend-making site “BuzzzTube,” and Shank (voice of Gal Gadot), a tough-as-nails driver from a gritty online auto-racing game called Slaughter Race, a place Vanellope wholeheartedly embraces–so much so that Ralph worries he may lose the only friend he’s ever had.

