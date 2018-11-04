What made Wreck-It Ralph great back in 2012 wasn’t the plethora of video game references, but the big beating heart of a movie thanks to the friendship between the titular bad guy and the misfit racer Vanellope von Schweetz. Thankfully, the early buzz on the Disney sequel confirms that, much like the first film, Ralph Breaks the Internet isn’t just chock full of Disney-owned Easter eggs, but it also makes good on the emotional core of the first film and digs into the darker side of the internet.

Get the first early Ralph Breaks the Internet reactions below.

Our own Peter Sciretta caught the movie, and he doesn’t think it’s quite as good as the first film:

Good news: Disney didn’t screw up Ralph Breaks The Internet, but it’s not as great as the first. A lot of laugh out loud moments but the character driven emotional center, deeper dissection of internet’s pitfalls & toxic relationships elevates it. Stick through the credits. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 3, 2018

However, our old pal Germain Lussier was rather impressed with the movie, putting it on par with the first:

The best thing about Ralph Breaks the Internet is it has a huge heart. That, along with some surprising subtexts, elevate what’s already a surprising, funny, exciting movie. It’s a sequel equal to its predecessor. pic.twitter.com/FGiSXWo2Z7 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 3, 2018

One reaction even says the sequel surpasses the greatness of the first movie in every way:

Ralph Breaks The Internet is better than the original in every way. Huge laughs and plenty of heart. The princess sequence will more than likely become one of the most memorable scenes of 2018. Be sure to stay through the credits for even more laughs. #RalphBreaksTheInternet pic.twitter.com/9K6PA4bYH3 — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) November 3, 2018

Meanwhile, most of the other reactions have plenty of nice things to say, praising the presence of the Disney princesses, who apparently are even more prominent than you might have thought. Plus, the movie apparently has a lot going on visually, making multiple viewings mandatory if you want to soak in the highly populated world of the internet.

Die hard Disney fans are going to LOVE this. So many fun references and Easter eggs from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel. Plus, the Princesses are PERFECT. They have way more than you think and people will be talking about it for a long time. — Charlie Ridgely (@charlieridgely) November 3, 2018

Turns out #RalphBreaksTheInternet is just as funny and heartfelt as the original and a total visual feast (to the point that it’ll take a few viewings to process it all). @CoryLoftis’ work in particular is stunning; homeboy is the next Eyvind Earle or Mary Blair. What a blast. pic.twitter.com/EkpcCXH3RD — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 3, 2018

#RalphBreaksTheInternet is full of heart, sweet charm and subversive smarts. The princess stuff kills (obviously), but the “A Place Called Slaughter Race” song sequence is a spectacular show. pic.twitter.com/OJUqVvvwPz — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 3, 2018

Just finished screening #RalphBreaksTheInternet The movie made me miss my old college friends whom I don’t hang out with anymore cause they got busy with their own families now, which is understandable but man, connecting thru social media just isn’t the same thing — Rama's Screen (@RamasScreen) November 3, 2018

Ralph Breaks The Internet is great. Super funny, creative, and charming, with the same kind of character-based emotional core that made the first one so special. It's a really fun follow-up – very happy. pic.twitter.com/pHhRUECU7c — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) November 3, 2018

Even those who aren’t as high on the movie still think it’s a sequel with a lot of fun and laughs:

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: It has plenty of story issues but plenty of fun moments. I thought it was a lot funnier than the first film. — Not Sean Mulvihill (@NotSPMulvihill) November 3, 2018

The only truly negative reaction takes issue with the presentation of the internet and the emotional core that many others praised, specifically when it comes to the topic if toxic friendship:

Ralph Breaks The Internet was…much much funnier as a trailer? It’s absolutely not a movie for people who work on or use the internet regularly. And that’s okay! But it’s definitely not for me. — Meg Downey (@rustypolished) November 3, 2018

The target demographic is a absolutely Facebook Moms and their kids, which I get. But it means watching it’s a veeeeery weird experience. — Meg Downey (@rustypolished) November 3, 2018

Those are the early reactions to Ralph Breaks the Internet for now. There will be full reviews coming as we get closer to the November 21, 2018 release date just before Thanksgiving.

In the meantime, watch the trailer here and check out the synopsis for the animated sequel: