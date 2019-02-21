Easily one of the most memorable scenes from Ralph Breaks the Internet (and the entirety of movies in 2018) is when the little candy racer Vanellope von Schweetz meets a whole bunch of Disney’s most famous princesses. And now you (and your kids) can recreate the scene at home thanks to a huge new doll set featuring all of the Disney princesses in their casual wear from the movie. Check out the amazing Ralph Breaks the Internet Disney princess doll set below.

Ralph Breaks the Internet Disney Princess Doll Set

As you can see, the Ralph Breaks the Internet Disney princess doll set features Anna, Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Elsa, Jasmine, Merida, Moana, Mulan, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Snow White, and Tiana. However, if you want Vanellope von Schweetz to hang out with the Disney princess crew, you’ll have to purchase her separately. Otherwise, the set comes with the 14 aforementioned dolls, 12 pairs of shoes (because some of the princesses are free spirits), and 22 various accessories inspired by each of the princesses and their movies.

Now for the bad news. This Ralph Breaks the Internet Disney princess doll set costs $199.99 at Habsro Pulse. But you can pre-order it right now, and it will ship on March 18, 2019. It’s a little early for Christmas, but this is the kind of gift that would blow the minds of any young fans of the Wreck-It Ralph sequel and all these Disney princesses. So maybe it’s worth getting out your wallet for one of the coolest Disney dolls sets we’ve ever seen.