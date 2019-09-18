Four years ago, writer Dennis Liu published the comic book Raising Dion, which told the story of a single black mother raising a son who begins to develop superpowers. A year later, Liu turned that comic book into a short film that caught the eye of Michael B. Jordan, himself a silver screen superhero in Fantastic Four (and eventual supervillain in Black Panther). Jordan acquired the rights to the short to develop into a Netflix series, which is finally hitting the streaming platform next month.

Jordan produces and stars in Raising Dion as the father of the titular Dion, who disappears shortly before his son discovers his superpowers. Watch the Raising Dion trailer below.

Raising Dion Trailer

Michael B. Jordan can’t resist a good superhero story, even if he himself doesn’t get to be the central hero. Instead Jordan takes a backseat to newcomer Ja’siah Young, who plays the young Dion in the Netflix series inspired by the short film and comic book from filmmaker Dennis Liu. Raised by his single mom Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who’s still grieving the death of her husband (Jordan), Dion begins to develop strange telepathic powers that may make him a target of a dangerous organization tracking people with superpowers. But Nicole realizes that her deceased husband had always told her that Dion was “special,” leading her to dig further into his mysterious death.

Carol Barbee (Jericho, Hawaii Five-o) writes and serves as showrunner for Raising Dion, for which Liu directs the pilot. The series is currently set to run for a 10-episode first season. When the series was first announced, Liu said, “I started this project many years ago because I wanted to see more diverse representation on film and television and I’m excited to partner with Netflix and MACRO, who I know shares that commitment.”

Here is the synopsis for Raising Dion:

A young boy struggling to control his newfound powers. A single mom fighting the odds to keep her son safe. Secrets, conspiracies, mysteries, all dangerously swarming around one family…

Raising Dion debuts on Netflix on October 4, 2019.