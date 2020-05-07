R.L. Stine‘s classic children’s horror series Goosebumps is getting a live-action series reboot at Sony Pictures Television, but a more recent book series from the beloved author will be turned into a series over at Disney+.

Just Beyond is R.L. Stine’s horror anthology graphic novel series from BOOM! Studios that takes kids “just beyond the real world to an always surprising place of fantasy and fright.” Now the pages will come to life in a series at Disney+ thanks to writer and executive producer Seth Grahame-Smith, best known for writing Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, as well as scripting Dark Shadows and The LEGO Batman Movie.

Disney+ announced the Just Beyond TV series in an official press release as a production of 20th Century Fox Television, which is now part of Disney Television Studios. David Katzenberg, Stephen Christy and Ross Richie will also executive produce with Seth Grahame-Smith, who is hoping to make something akin to the classic anthology shows that helped define sci-fi and fantasy for generations:

“I grew up watching “Twilight Zone” reruns and the original “Amazing Stories” with my parents. I’ve always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with both of them.”

If you’re not familiar with Just Beyond, the graphic novel series started being published in September last year with the first installment, The Scare School. Here’s the official synopsis:

After a chance encounter with a deadly creature stalking the school halls, these three unsuspecting students are whisked away to a horrifying realm beyond the school boiler room where they must unravel a terrifying mystery. Can they save the kids they find there and escape themselves, or will they be forever trapped Just Beyond?

Next week sees the release of the second installment, The Horror at Happy Landings, described like this:

Family camping trips are supposed to be fun, but for Parker, Annie, and the Walden family, they’re an absolute nightmare! After a creepy, unidentified bird attacks their mom in the forest, Parker and Annie find themselves face to face with two strange creatures that suddenly enter the kids’ brains and take control of their bodies. Can Parker and Annie break loose of this horrific control and convince their family of what’s happening, or will the creatures take over their lives for good?

And there’s already a third installment slated for released in October called Welcome to Beast Island:

Karla and her little brother Benny accompany their Uncle Bill on a scientific expedition to study unidentified species on the remote island but after a little “bad luck” they soon discover something terrifying and deadly living in the river swamp… With nowhere to run, will Karla, Benny, and Uncle Bill survive the unimaginable and harrowing horrors of the place aptly nicknamed Beast Island?

These all sound like a lot of fun, bringing the same spirit of scares that made Goosebumps so enjoyable as a kid. The fact that it’s an anthology series leaves a lot of room to go in a variety of different directions, which may veer away from the source material.

It’s not clear if the eight episodes ordered by Disney+ will adapt stories from each of these first three books, or if each book will serve as the inspiration for an entire season of Just Beyond. But right now a writers room is being assembled and Disney+ hopes to bring the series to Disney+ in the fall of 2021.