It feels like it’s been forever, but the Fab Five are finally coming back into our lives. The group of lifestyle gurus are returning in a Queer Eye season 3 trailer that packs such an emotional gut punch that we’re crying into next week — or at least until the series returns on March 15, 2019.

Queer Eye Season 3 Trailer

The Fab Five are back and ready to spread their brand of inspiring optimism with the third season of the beloved, Emmy Award-winning reality series. Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Tan France (fashion), Antoni Porowski (food and wine), and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) have all been busy entrepreneurs in the wait since last season — opening restaurants, starting fashion lines, designing furniture, or becoming a meme at a New York Rangers game next to Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale.

But the five of them are strongest together, and most efficient at getting us choked up immediately. The season sees the Fab Five experiencing several firsts, including making over the the lives of a Kansas City, Mo. lesbian, and a duo. The lives of the clients, called “heroes” in the show, promise to make us just as emotional as the last two seasons, including an over-drinking man who is “running out of options” and a woman who stopped caring after herself after her younger brother died in a car accident.

But we already get a glimpse of the empowering journeys of the heroes, including the lesbian who came out when she was 16 years old. “It took me my whole life to realize it’s beautiful and sexy to care for yourself,” she says in the clip. “I went from being this lost teenager to being … a fierce queen.”

Queer Eye season 3 returns to Netflix on March 15, 2019.